Madhya Pradesh: 'JAYS leaders are being treated like terrorists'

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Former MLA Paras Saklecha has strongly condemned the shifting of Dr Anand Rai from Ratlam Jail to Sagar Central Jail. Saklecha said that at the behest of the BJP, the administration is treating the undertrial political prisoners in jail as terrorists. Saklecha said in a statement that no one is being allowed to meet the JAYS leaders who have been lodged in Ratlam Jail for 18 days. Even when Sailana MLA Harshvijay Gehlot called the jail superintendent to meet the JAYS leaders, he was not allowed to meet them contrary to the jail manual and said that they can be allowed to meet only after the permission of a minister.

In jail also, instead of being an undertrial, they are being treated like a convicted prisoner and are being kept with convicted prisoners and are not being given proper clothing. Due to which their health is continuously deteriorating. Sending Dr Anand Rai and Dr Abhay Ahori to Sagar and Indore Central Jails, where convicted criminals of serious crimes are lodged, shows that JAYS leaders are being given mental torture like terrorists. Getting them to behave contrary to the jail manual through the administration is a symbol of BJP's corrupt mentality. Saklecha said that the administration is working maliciously and is constantly trying that he does not get bail from the honourable court.

The absence of a case diary and the fact that summons have not been served on the complainant till now is proof that the administration wants to stop his bail at any cost. Saklecha said that this kind of deceitful behaviour at the behest of the BJP is undemocratic leading to a large section of the society suffering from political malice, which is fatal for democracy.

