Madhya Pradesh: Annual Sports Day inaugurated in Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The annual sports day of Podar International School, Ratlam was inaugurated by Divisional Rail Manager Ratlam rail division Rajneesh Kumar and DSP Sheela Surana who were chief guests of the programme. The event marked holding of several sports activities including shuttle runs, fun races, Suryanamaskar, dumble PT, karate display, sack race, kabaddi match (boys and girls) 100 metre race (boys and girls) for all the students. The winners of the sports activities were given away medals and certificates by the general manager of the school Rajeshwar Sharma, principal Dr Nishchal Gupta and PJK HM Saba Ansari. Terra House won the Best House award. Ankur Rathore and Zuber Ahmed proposed a vote of thanks, a press release said.

