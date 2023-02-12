Madhya Pradesh: James Academy's annual function held in Dewas

FP Photo |

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The annual function of the James Academy concluded at Madhav Mangal Garden in Dewas on Saturday. The programme was presided over by Sarva Brahmin Samaj president Dinesh Mishra. Civil Line police station in-charge Sanjay Singh and Vinod Dubey were present as the chief guests. On this occasion, Mishra said that it is the work of the school to teach discipline along with educating children. Educated and disciplined students make a strong nation.

Chief guest Singh said that, through the annual festival, students learn to excel in various skills apart from academics. The annual festival provides entertainment as well as builds a sense of healthy competition among children. The function was inaugurated with a puja of Goddess Saraswati. The directors of the school, Richa Dubey and Aditya Dubey, welcomed all the guests with garlands. Children gave several entertaining presentations on cleanliness, patriotism, and other issues. Richa Dubey conducted the programme and proposed a vote of thanks.

