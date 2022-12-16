e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Jains protest decision to make Sammed Shikharji tourist spot in Barod

Madhya Pradesh: Jains protest decision to make Sammed Shikharji tourist spot in Barod

Protests against this decision are being held all over the country. The sanctity of this place of worship will be disturbed if it is declared a tourist destination

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, December 16, 2022, 09:03 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Barod (Madhya Pradesh): Members of the Jain community took out a procession in Barod town on Friday to protest against declaring Sammed Shikharji in Jharkhand, as a tourist destination. The site is considered holy by the Jains and is a major centre for pilgrimage in the country.

Members of the Jain community congregated at Gandhi Chowk and conducted a massive rally, raising slogans against Jharkhand for declaring Shikharji as a tourist spot. The rally terminated at the tehsil office where the members handed over a memorandum to tehsildar Anil Kushwaha. Recently, the Jharkhand government declared Sammed Shikharji a tourist destination, and this move has been opposed by the entire Jain community in India.

Protests against this decision are being held all over the country. The sanctity of this place of worship will be disturbed if it is declared a tourist destination. Unethical activities like meat eating and alcohol consumption will increase there and this will hurt the sentiments of ‘non-violent’ Jain society.

Kanhaiyalal Naulakha, Premchand Chandragautriya, Lalchand Jain besides other members were also present. Lalit Rajawat conducted the event while Vijay Kundal Bohra proposed a vote of thanks.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Barod municipal council prez, V-P, councillors take oath
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Disaster management training given at Shepherd School in Agar

Madhya Pradesh: Disaster management training given at Shepherd School in Agar

Madhya Pradesh: CISF organises cleanliness fortnight at NHDC

Madhya Pradesh: CISF organises cleanliness fortnight at NHDC

Madhya Pradesh: 14 passengers injured as bus overturns in Badnawar

Madhya Pradesh: 14 passengers injured as bus overturns in Badnawar

Madhya Pradesh: MLA Yadav inspects Nal-Jal Yojana construction work in Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: MLA Yadav inspects Nal-Jal Yojana construction work in Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: Guna collector inspects government schools, Anganwadi centres

Madhya Pradesh: Guna collector inspects government schools, Anganwadi centres