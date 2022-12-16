Madhya Pradesh: Jains protest decision to make Sammed Shikharji tourist spot in Barod

Barod (Madhya Pradesh): Members of the Jain community took out a procession in Barod town on Friday to protest against declaring Sammed Shikharji in Jharkhand, as a tourist destination. The site is considered holy by the Jains and is a major centre for pilgrimage in the country.

Members of the Jain community congregated at Gandhi Chowk and conducted a massive rally, raising slogans against Jharkhand for declaring Shikharji as a tourist spot. The rally terminated at the tehsil office where the members handed over a memorandum to tehsildar Anil Kushwaha. Recently, the Jharkhand government declared Sammed Shikharji a tourist destination, and this move has been opposed by the entire Jain community in India.

Protests against this decision are being held all over the country. The sanctity of this place of worship will be disturbed if it is declared a tourist destination. Unethical activities like meat eating and alcohol consumption will increase there and this will hurt the sentiments of ‘non-violent’ Jain society.

Kanhaiyalal Naulakha, Premchand Chandragautriya, Lalchand Jain besides other members were also present. Lalit Rajawat conducted the event while Vijay Kundal Bohra proposed a vote of thanks.