Madhya Pradesh: Barod municipal council prez, V-P, councillors take oath

Barod (Madhya Pradesh): The swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected president, vice-president and all the councillors of Barod municipal council was held here on Saturday.

Susner MLA Vikram Singh Rana was the chief guest on the occasion, while the BJP district president Govindsingh Barkhedi was the special guest.

Former MLA Gopalji Parmar, Laljiram Malviya, society chairman Karan Singh Yadav, BJP district general secretary Om Malviya and others were also present on the occasion.

In the beginning, Maa Bharati and Maa Saraswati were worshipped by the guests present there. After welcoming the guests, the priests of all the temples and the heads of the mosques were welcomed.

President Manjuben Sachin Patel, vice-president Mohankunwar Bai Lalsinh Rajput and councillors were administered the oath by chief municipal officer Bahadur Singh Raghuvanshi.

Addressing the programme, Barkhedi said that the Bharatiya Janata Party has launched public welfare schemes keeping in mind the interests of the poorest of the poor.

Today, every section of the people is benefiting in some way or the other from the schemes of the BJP-ruled central and Madhya Pradesh government, and the newly elected president, vice-president and all the councillors should benefit the needy through timely schemes, Barkhedi added.

Chief guest Vikram Singh Rana said that all kinds of development work will be done in the city and we will fully cooperate in the development of Barod.