Indore: Brigadier Akashdeep Bhanot visits 9 MP Battalion NCC annual training camp

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Brigadier Akashdeep Bhanot Group Commander NCC Group Indore visited the annual training Camp of 9 MP Battalion NCC Indore on Thursday where he motivated the cadets for becoming officers and working with honesty, loyalty, and responsibility for the country.

On arrival at the camp, camp commandant Col Pankaj Attri welcomed Brigadier Bhanot. On this occasion, group commander Brigadier Bhanot also inspected the ceremonial guard.

The camp commandant Col Atri informed Brigadier Bhanot about the regular activities of the camp, the training place of the cadet, the ration store, the place of residence of the cadet, and other parts of the camp.

Army recruitment officer Major Abhijit Kumar Singh also visited the camp. He gave detailed information to the cadets about the Agniveer Yojana and provided the necessary information to the cadets about the recruitment in various branches of the army.

Group commander Brigadier Bhanot presented a memento to Major Abhijeet Kumar. While addressing the cadets he asked them to perform their duty with discipline and loyalty to the country.