Madhya Pradesh: Jagannath Rath Yatra On June 27

Jagannath Rath Yatra On June 27 in Madhya Pradesh | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A grand Jagannath Rath Yatra would be taken out by Sawariya Seth Temple and International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), Dhar on June 27. This was informed by the yatra co-ordinator Ashok Jain, patron Swamprakash Soni and secretary Ashok Shastri at a press conference at Sanwariya Seth Temple.

They further said that a four kilometre-long journey would begin from Bhojshala Motibagh Chowk and reach Sanwariya Seth Temple located at Trimurti Nagar via Rajwada Chowk, Anand Chowpatty, Dhanmandi, Kashyap Bhawan, Mohan Talkies and Ghoda Chowpatty.

"Purpose of Jagannath Rath Yatra is to spread the grace of Lord Jagannath"

The yatra co-ordinator said that the purpose of Jagannath Rath Yatra is to spread the grace of Lord Jagannath to every person.

The secretary said that many invitations to pull Jagannath Rath were also distributed in the neighbouring villages. About 25k devotees are expected to participate in this religious procession. Treasurer Ashok Manohar Joshi and vice- president Om Solanki were also present at the press conference. Notably, the grand Jagannath Rath Yatra is being organised for the second time in Dhar city.