Madhya Pradesh: Itanagar delegation coming to see Indore swachh model

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): How come Indore manages to retain cleanest city title every year is something that has attracted even the attention of people from Eastern parts of the country.

A 30-member delegation from Arunachal Pradesh comprising Itanagar mayor and deputy mayor and officials will reach Indore on Wednesday. They will first visit the Kabitkhedi treatment plant of Indore Municipal Corporation. IMC executive engineer Anup Goyal will give detailed information regarding the Kabitkhedi treatment plant to the visitors.

After that, Itanagar team will be given information about the cleanliness campaign of Indore and solid waste management through a presentation in the Smart City office in the presence of additional municipal commissioner Sandeep Soni.

Along with this, the team from Itanagar will be given detailed information regarding dry-waste recovery plant, compost plant as well as solid waste management in the trenching ground.

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 11:37 PM IST