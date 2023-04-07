 Madhya Pradesh: Irked over BJP flag, Congmen boycott government function in Seetamau
Friday, April 07, 2023
Seetamau (Madhya Pradesh): Congressmen boycotted inauguration of SDM office over presence of BJP banners.

Many Congress leaders, including Vinay Rajoria, Govind Singh, Mithun Sharma and Shyam Singh Lakhwa, reached the ceremony spot but left before the inauguration.

Congress leaders alleged that they reached the office on the invitation of administration. However, but saffron party members took over the event.

MLA and minister Hardeep Singh Dung, who inaugurated Rs 90 lakh SDM office, said that how Congress could boycott a function when entire party was boycotted by everyone.

While inaugurating the office, Dang said that residents should benefit from the office. The government has provided better facilities to employees so that they could improve their work culture. Minister Dang had also performed Bhoomi Pujan of Rs 40 lakh road to be constructed from Siddhi Vinayak Colony.

