Seetamau council gets president and vice president

Seetamau (Madhya Pradesh): The process of electing the president and vice-president of Seetamau Municipal Council concluded at Council hall in the presence of all the newly elected councillors on Sunday.

During the process, BJP candidate Manoj Shukla was elected for the post of president by defeating councillors Vaibhav Jain and Anil Pandey.

The post of Municipal Council vice president was occupied unopposed by councillor Sumit Rawa. On this occasion, a celebratory procession was taken out on the main roads of the city under the guidance of cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Dung. The residents warmly welcome the president and vice president of the city. Addressing the rally, the president promised to work under the guidance of senior leaders so as to achieve new levels of development for the city.

A large number of party officials, workers, and residents, including regional MLA - minister Hardeep Singh Dung, observer group, and BJP mandal president Rajkumar Porwal were also present.