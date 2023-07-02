Madhya Pradesh: Investiture Ceremony Of St Paul’s School Held

Bishop and others inspect the march past of students. | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The oath-taking ceremony at St Paul’s Convent Senior Secondary School concluded with enthusiasm. The programme began with the lighting of the lamp by chief guest Bishop Sebastian Vadekkal.

School Manager Father Jacob Nirupal, principal Sister Mary Therese and Vice-Principal Sister Sneha were also present. The welcome speech was delivered by Sr. Marine Therese. School Captain Hitansh Jain and Bhavika Advani, vice-captain Nishit Samdani, Umehani Berchhawala, and Prefect Shubhi Mathur took the oath of their responsibility and duty towards the school. Along with this, discipline minister Naman Advani, sports minister Priyanshu Maheshwari, Culture Minister Purti Karandikar, Media Minister Sampada Garg and Chief Commanders and Commanders of various clubs of the school also took the oath of dedication and duty towards their respective clubs. The Captains of Turquoise House, Coral House, Emerald House and Amber House were also sworn in by the Vice Captains and the Prefect. The parade was inspected by the chief guest.

The students who got important position in Ujjain city in the merit list were awarded by Bishop Sebastian Wadekkal, head of Ujjain Diocese. Class XII student Arva Aashi, who got first position in the city in Commerce, got 96.6 percent and Soumil Vaswani in Science PCM, 94.6 percent, were felicitated.