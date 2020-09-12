No School, No Fee: Parents' protest at St Paul Convent School in Ujjain

Ujjain: Row between parents and the school management is continued to simmer over charging of fee for the period when school remained closed and classes were not organised at school.

On Saturday the parents collectively staged protest at the main gate of St Paul Convent School at Agar Road. Parents raised the same issues and refused to pay fee for the duration for which the school remained closed for their kids.

Parent alleged that schools have been closed since last 5 months then why is their management pressing the parents to pay the fee of their wards for the said duration. School management is pressuring to deposit fee after they have started online classes which are not as effective as classroom learning, the parents alleged.

On Saturday parent staged protest at St Paul Convent School. Parents alleged that school management is not paying heed to their justified demands, due to which parents’ outrage is rising. The parent also condemned the school management of pressuring them by sending SMSes frequently to deposit the fee.