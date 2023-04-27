Madhya Pradesh: Indore Lokayukta police raids patwari residents, recovered assets worth Rs 1.71 crores

FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-member team of Indore Lokayukta police on Thursday raided different places owned by patwari Jitendra Solanki and recovered huge assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The Lokayukta police informed that during the preliminary inquiry, the team recovered four houses, seven shops, Rs 4 lakh in cash, and jewellery. Besides, patwari Solanki purchased land in the names of two of his sisters. So far, a team of the special establishment of Madhya Pradesh unearthed movable and immovable properties worth Rs 1.71 crore. The team registered disproportionate asset (DA) cases against Solanki. The raids, which started at 5 am continued until noon and are expected to recover more undeclared assets.

According to the information, patwari Solanki has been posted in Goganwa tehsil of Khargone district for last five years. On the basis of the complaint, a confidential verification was conducted against him, and the complaint was found correct. After that, disproportionate cases were registered. The action has been taken.

On Thursday at around 5 am, the Lokayukta teams led by Indore Lokayukta DSP Santosh Bhadauria and Praveen Baghel rushed to his house located in Gauridham Colony in Khargone and began the raid.

In the preliminary investigation, 6 shops and a flat in the Chandan Nagar area of Indore, a shop in Radha Vallabh Market of Khargone, a three-storey house in Ishwari Nagar, a four-wheeler and two two-wheelers, shops in Moolthan and Moghan village along with agricultural land in Goganwa tehsil were disclosed.

FP Photo

The investigation of the Lokayukta team at Khargone's house continued until noon.

Lokayukta DSP Pravin Baghel said that disproportionate assets have been found with Solanki, in which a two-storey house was found in Gauridham with a well-furnished and luxurious interior. Almost all its rooms have AC. A 4-storey house in Ishwari Nagar, which is given on rent. Apart from this, a shop has been verified in the Radhavallabh market.

According to DSP, Patwari also has two houses in his native village, Moolthan. A house is being constructed. There are also 11 acres of land, and six small shops have been found in Indore.

Apart from this, it has been confirmed that he has invested in the names of his sisters in Moghan, Mahumandali, and Bistan villages. He owns a Tata Indica car and 2 two-wheelers. Gold jewellery worth about Rs 2.5 lakh and silver jewellery worth Rs 60,000 was found in his house. At the same time, cash worth about four and a half lakh has been found.

Joined 25 years ago

DSP told that Jitendra's job started in 1998. He has completed 25 years of service, in which about Rs 60 lakh has been earned from his salary. At the same time, assets worth about Rs 1.71 crore have been disclosed from his possession. At present, apart from the house at Gauridham in Khargone, investigations are on at other locations, DSP added.