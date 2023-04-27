 MP: Man stabs son to death, arrested in Khargone
MP: Man stabs son to death, arrested in Khargone

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, April 27, 2023, 12:03 AM IST
Representative Image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his son during a quarrel over alcohol in Tanda region of Khargone district on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred at Umarkhali village under Tanda police station limits, around 10kms from Khargone district headquarters.

Barud SHO Lakshman Singh Lavwanshi said that a dispute erupted between Vishnu Patil and his son Rajesh Patil over drinking alcohol. In a fit of rage, accused stabbed Rajesh to death.

On hearing cries, villagers rushed the victim to district hospital where he was declared brought dead.

A case was registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Police have arrested Vishnu for crime. Further investigation is underway.

