Madhya Pradesh: IG Vivek Sharma visits coronavirus affected areas in Indore, has lunch with his men at Jhanda Chowk

Indore: IG Vivek Sharma visited the most affected areas like Ranipura and Daulatganj on Wednesday to check police bandobast in the area. After the visit, IG Sharma had lunch with the staff at Jhanda Chowk on Jawahar Marg.

IG Sharma visited the areas to know the Ground Zero situation and also see in reality the wellbeing of his men and to boost their morale. He also delivered a few words to them. Sharma later reached Jhanda Chowk police post and had lunch with the cops on duty.

Duty should be on rotation basis

IG Sharma hailed his men after he came to know that in these areas, they were working without rotation in duties. He said rotation must be effective with immediate effect in affected areas and that each cop should not be deployed there for more than three days. Also, the IG directed that the officers and employees above 50 years of age with 'Co-Morbidity' should be deployed for duty at police stations and not on the field.

From 7 am to 1 pm and from 5pm to 11pm, there is a probability of people gathering on the road. In such a situation, TI to Additional SP Level officers will remain in the areas during this period. If for any reason they need to go to office, they will inform the control room, IG ordered.