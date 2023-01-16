Madhya Pradesh: Hundreds turn up to listen to ‘Apne Apne Ram’ in Mhow

Kumar Vishwas | File Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Poet Kumar Vishwas’s katha ‘Apne Apne Ram’ gave religious hue to Shankar Laxman Maidan on Saturday evening. The event was organised by the MP culture department to connect the youths with Ram Katha. A large number of people including youths turned up to listen to katha presented by Kumar Vishwas.

During the program, Vishwas said that beauty is not a sin but the vision of the beholder is sinful. Giving an example, he said when Ravana saw Ma Sita, lust came in his mind, wherein when Lord Hanuman saw Mother Sita for the first time, he was filled with devotion and the first word that came to his mind was ‘Ma’. Vishwas said that if he had to choose between Gita and the Constitution, I would always choose the Constitution.

“Dr. BR Ambedkar has given us the right so that we can keep books of all religions at home. If there was no Constitution, there would be no country, then where would you go to keep the book,” he added. MP Tourism and Culture Minister Usha Thakur, MP Chhatar Singh Darbar, Rajya Sabha member Kavita Patidar, BJP leader Ram Kishore Shukla and others were present in the programme.

