Madhya Pradesh: Hridaygiri Maharaj addresses religious ceremony at Mandleshwar

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): The priest of Jagganath Temple, Hridaygiri Maharaj addressed a religious ceremony in the ashram at Ladvi village in Mandleshwar tehsil of Khargone district. Hridaygiri Maharaj said that, when we become cultured, our future generations will automatically follow it. He added, equipping a mirror does not make the image beautiful, image will look beautiful only when you are equipped. The programme was inaugurated by honouring Maharaj with a shawl and sriphal.

The Tilak Chadar and Mahantai ceremony of saint Avyaktanand Puri of the ashram was also completed in the presence of Sadhvi Jagatgiri Guru Maa. Mandleshwar city council president Vishwadeep Moyde and president representative Gajraj Yadav welcomed Swami Puri by offering garlands. After Kanya and Sant Bhoj, the devotees consumed prasad in Bhandara. The member of Sannyas Ashram Navalpura delivered services in Bhandara. Saint Devendra Singh Shastri, Bhaiyadas maharaj, mahant Kishandas, saint Kailash Bharti and others were also present. A large number of devotees also witnessed the ceremony.

