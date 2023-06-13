Madhya Pradesh: House Maps Will Pass Through Online Medium

FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): MLA Gayatri Raje Puar has announced that the municipal corporation would pass the maps to construct houses within 24 hours through an online medium. The service would facilitate the work of people who wanted to pass their map from the corporation.

Mayor Geeta Agarwal said that concerned citizens should obtain their building construction permits from their own console and follow the rules and take advantage of the facility.

Citizens have to submit documents asked for to complete the process. The application would get rejected if documents are not found to be appropriate.

