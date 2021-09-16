Madhya Pradesh: Holkar college increases 730 seats

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Here is good news for students with science background. The leading science institute of Madhya Pradesh, Government Holkar Science College has increased as many as 730 seats from session 2021-22.

“Following the demand of students, the seats have been increased,” said college principal Dr Suresh Silawat.

He said that the Department of Higher Education (DHE) had permitted government college principal to increase up to 25 per cent seats.

“Initially, we were not of a view that seats should be increased. But given high cut-offs, we decided to increase seats for accommodating as many as students we can,” he added.

College administrative officer Dr RC Dixit said that they increased 470 seats in undergraduate courses and 260 seats in post-graduate courses.

The number of seats in UG courses has increased from 3130 to 3600 and in PG courses from 640 to 900.

For the last three years, the college has been increasing seats and accordingly its infrastructure also.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Rasoma Square becomes talent spot for Instagrammers

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 03:38 AM IST