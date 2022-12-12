Madhya Pradesh: Hanuman idol dumped in garbage, Hindus organisation protest in Sendhwa

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Tension prevailed in Sendhwa after locals found a Hanuman idol dumped in a pile of garbage on Friday. Protesting against anti-social activity, various Hindu groups, including Hindu Jagran Manch and Hindu Sangathan, submitted a memorandum to SDOP Kamal Singh Chouhan and Sendhwa station in-charge Rajesh Yadav.

Hindus met SDM SDM Abhishek Saraf and demanded immediate arrest of people responsible and an FIR against them. A protest rally was also taken out by the activists on Monday.

Hindu Jagran Manch district coordinator Amit Sharma said that on the night of December 9, anti-social elements displaced the idol installed in a room of the fort gate at Sendhwa. Later, it was found in the garbage. He threatened to launch a hunger strike if police dithered in action. A large number of Hindus were present during this.

