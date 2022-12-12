e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Hanuman idol dumped in garbage, Hindus organisation protest in Sendhwa

Madhya Pradesh: Hanuman idol dumped in garbage, Hindus organisation protest in Sendhwa

Hindus met SDM Abhishek Saraf and demanded immediate arrest of people responsible and an FIR against them

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, December 12, 2022, 09:23 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Tension prevailed in Sendhwa after locals found a Hanuman idol dumped in a pile of garbage on Friday. Protesting against anti-social activity, various Hindu groups, including Hindu Jagran Manch and Hindu Sangathan, submitted a memorandum to SDOP Kamal Singh Chouhan and Sendhwa station in-charge Rajesh Yadav.

Hindus met SDM SDM Abhishek Saraf and demanded immediate arrest of people responsible and an FIR against them. A protest rally was also taken out by the activists on Monday.

Hindu Jagran Manch district coordinator Amit Sharma said that on the night of December 9, anti-social elements displaced the idol installed in a room of the fort gate at Sendhwa. Later, it was found in the garbage. He threatened to launch a hunger strike if police dithered in action. A large number of Hindus were present during this.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 318 people get pucca houses under PMAY in Sendhwa
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: North-Bengal Frontier wins gold, bronze medals

Indore: North-Bengal Frontier wins gold, bronze medals

Bhopal: Two women accuse each other's husband of rape

Bhopal: Two women accuse each other's husband of rape

Madhya Pradesh: High Court issues notices on MPPSC’s ‘87-13% formula’ for results

Madhya Pradesh: High Court issues notices on MPPSC’s ‘87-13% formula’ for results

Indore: Digital exhibition of POIs who worked for India’s freedom to be held during PBD

Indore: Digital exhibition of POIs who worked for India’s freedom to be held during PBD

MGM REJIG: following complaints of mismanagement dozen doctor shifted

MGM REJIG: following complaints of mismanagement dozen doctor shifted