Madhya Pradesh: 318 people get pucca houses under PMAY in Sendhwa

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): A "GrihaPravesh '' programme or house-warming ceremony under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) concluded at Irani Colony (ward no 1) in Sendhwa town of Barwani district.

While gracing the housewarming event, Municipal Council president Basanti Bai Yadav extended best wishes to all the beneficiaries upon their new beginnings in PMAY homes. A big dream of poor people of having their own homes has now been accomplished thanks to PM Modi for not only providing them with pucca houses but also providing basic amenities to the poor, middle class and the youth, she said. Vice president Chhotu Choudhari, said that Municipal Council has facilitated the entry of 318 beneficiaries in their newly-constructed houses and laid the foundation of 80 more houses to be built under the PMAY while giving benefits of the scheme to 3,600 people till now.

CMO KamleshPatidar told that the municipal president also distributed loan approval letters to beneficiaries of different schemes. Under bank linkage, the civic body sanctioned Rs 2.99 lakh to Om Sairam Self Help Group and Rs 1 lakh to Heena SHG, under the Mukhya Mantri Yuva Swarozgar Yojana and Rs 1.5 lakh each was sanctioned to Sunil Rathore and Chandrakant Rathore, under the Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana, Rs 20,000 was sanctioned for Devidas Chaudhary and loan amount Rs 1 lakh was sanctioned to Asharam Nargave and Najmeen Shah. Residents of ward no 8 complained of poor drainage and demanded the construction of concrete drainage in the ward. Councillors Govind Pandey, Rekha Bhagwan, NileshPaliwal and other members were present in the programme.