Updated on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 04:56 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Half-burned woman’s body found in Indore

Khajrana police station in charge Dinesh Verma said that the police received the information about the incident through Dial 100.
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old half-burned woman’s body was found in the bushes near Shaheed petrol pump in Khajrana area, Indore on Monday, the police said.

Khajrana police station in charge Dinesh Verma said that the police received the information about the incident through Dial 100.

Acting on the information, the police reached the spot. The upper part of the girl's body was burnt. A scarf was wrapped around her neck. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team had been investigating. The body had been sent to MY Hospital and police were trying to identify the girl, Verma said.

In the preliminary investigation it came to notice that the girl was strangled to death, after which her body was burned to hide identity. The police were also checking the CCTV footage of the nearby area of the spot, Verma added.

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 04:57 PM IST
