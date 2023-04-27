Madhya Pradesh: Guna Collector issues notice to 10 officials for negligence in CM helpline

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Guna collector Frank Noble A has issued show cause notices to 10 administrative officers for alleged negligence in disposing of pending complaints on the CM Helpline number.

During the TL meeting, the collector, acting on the recommendation of the senior office for withholding one increment, issued show-cause notices to 10 officials. These were district planning economic and statistics officer SR Raikwar, district labour officer Ashish Tiwari, chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr Rajkumar Rishishwar, deputy commissioner cooperative department Mukesh Jain, executive engineer-Public Works Department (PWD) PK Srivastava, district education officer CS Sisodia and others for alleged negligence on their part in complaints registered at the CM Helpline, demanding a written clarification within three days.

If a satisfactory answer is not submitted within the time limit, disciplinary action will be taken as per the rules.

In a meeting to review complaints pending at the CM Helpline at different levels, the collector ordered the effective implementation of the CM Helpline by providing satisfactory answers and improving its grading. He also ordered action against the officers and employees who were negligent in resolving the cases on the CM Helpline.