MP: Woman, paramour get life sentence for killing husband in Guna

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Court of Special Judge (under the Atrocity Act) Ravindra Kumar Bhadrasen awarded life imprisonment to two persons, including a woman, for killing her husband.

The incident was reported on the night of August 17, 2021 in Mayana village of Guna district. Court pronounced Navin Prajapati and Sushila Bai guilty under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST Atrocity Act and sentenced them to life imprisonment, said deputy prosecution officer HL Berwa and additional government pleader (AGP) Parvez Ahmed.

According to information, anganwadi worker Sushila had an illicit relationship with Navin. Her husband Harisingh came to know about their relationship and had a dispute with the duo. On the night of August 17, when Harisingh was sleeping outside his house, Navin shot him with country-made revolver killing him on the spot.

Fired from job

Sushila Bai was posted as an Anganwadi worker. She was arrested after Navin confessed to her involvement in the crime. After the arrest, the police sent a report to the SDM. On the basis of the report, SDM dismissed Sushila Bai from job.