 MP: Vigilant villagers foil abductor's rape attempt in Guna forest, rescue minor girl
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, April 13, 2023, 05:51 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A group of vigilant villagers caught an abductor who was taking the minor girl to forest area with an intent to rape her in Old Balaji area in Guna. The villagers tied to the tree and rescued the girl. Later, they handed over the accused to police.

Govardhan Kushwaha, a resident of Kadwaya in Ashoknagar district, had abducted a minor in Kotwali area of Guna. The accused youth tricked the girl into getting her father's money and took her to forest area with an intent to rape. Suddenly the villagers saw himwith the minor and started interrogating. Sensing something fishy, they tied him to a tree

On receiving the information, the Myna Police reached the spot. The police also collected the information from the girl’s parents.

The Myna police have handed over the victim girl and the accused to the Kotwali police.

