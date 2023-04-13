 Indore Commodities Buzz of April 13: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Commodities Buzz of April 13: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Indore Commodities Buzz of April 13: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, April 13, 2023, 01:51 PM IST
article-image

Date – April 13, 2023, Thursday

Products (Rates per Quintal)

Indore Chana Rs 5200 - 5250

Toor Maharashtra Rs 8200 - Rs 8400

Toor Karnataka Rs 8300 – Rs 8500

Toor Nimari Rs 7500 – Rs 8100

Moong Best Rs 8100 – Rs 8900

Moong Average Rs 7000 – Rs 7500

Urad Best Rs 7200 – Rs 7800

Urad Medium Rs 5500 – Rs 6600

Urad Light Rs 3000 – Rs 5000

Mustard Nimari Rs 5900 - Rs 6100

Raida Rs 4600 - Rs 4900

Soyabean Best Rs 5400

Soyabean Average Rs 4800 - Rs 5000

Gold (24K) Rs 58330 (10 grams)

Sliver Rs 67600 (per kg)

Read Also
Indore: Doctors remove tree branch from 12-yr-old's stomach
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Commodities Buzz of April 13: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Indore Commodities Buzz of April 13: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Indore: Eat right millet walkathon & millet mela on April 16 

Indore: Eat right millet walkathon & millet mela on April 16 

Indore: Three-day Indian Journalism Fest from tomorrow

Indore: Three-day Indian Journalism Fest from tomorrow

Indore: CMHO to serve final ultimatum to 112 pvt hospitals for having no fire NOC

Indore: CMHO to serve final ultimatum to 112 pvt hospitals for having no fire NOC

MP: 'Samagra Ambedkar' National Literary Conference held in Mhow

MP: 'Samagra Ambedkar' National Literary Conference held in Mhow