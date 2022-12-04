Madhya Pradesh: Gun loot accused fall in police net, three held in Burhanpur

FP Photo |

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested three accused who were responsible for looting rifles from the forest department outpost on November 28, Burhanpur superintendent of police Rahul Kumar Lodha said on Sunday. Police have also arrested another man wanted in some other case. Search for the other accused in the rifles' loot case is underway. Addressing media persons here, Lodha informed that those who were arrested include, Bhavlal Tadvi, 32; Prakash Bhilala, 32; Guddu alias Heeralal Tadvi, 22; all three residents of Palasur village and involved in the loot incident. Besides, police arrested Bhuru Tadvi, 40, a resident of Palasur village and are involved in other crimes. Notably, on November 29 night, some unidentified miscreants had robbed 17 rifles and over 650 live cartridges from the forest outpost. Weapons and cartridges were later recovered by the police. The accused had fled leaving the firearms and ammunition cartridges near the pond at the Bakdi forest outpost. The police had recovered all the looted weapons and ammunition the very next day. After the incident, a special team was formed under Nepanagar sub-divisional officer (police) Yashpal Singh to nab the culprits.

The four accused were involved in other crimes as well. Cases have been registered against them in several sections including attempt to murder, and obstruction in government work. Officer admitted that about 350 encroachers are still hiding in the forest. Continuous talks are being held with them and it is expected that in the next fifteen days all will be brought out of the forest. Those taking the law into their hands will be strictly dealt with, the officer said.