Madhya Pradesh: Groom, two others in Bagh found Covid-19 positive, sent to a temporary jail

Bagh: A wedding has been postponed after a would-be groom tested positive for coronavirus. The incident took place at Bagh tehsil of Dhar district on Friday.

Matter came to fore when tehsildar Sunil Davar, district panchayat CEO Yogendra Singh, Bagh police station in-charge Appi Verma and his team were conducting a checking at the area near Baghani river. The team was nabbing people, who were roaming unnecessarily, for corona sampling.

Meanwhile, they stopped a marriage party, which was travelling in two jeeps, and asked them to undergo Covid test.

Subsequently, groom Jagdish Chouhan, a resident of Kabarwan and two others tested positive so the tehsildar asked police Bagh police to book all members of the marriage party under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code for violating the Covid Protocol and sent them to the temporary jail. Jagdish and two others were sent to Kukshi for treatment.

Tehsildar Dawar said that beside people of marriage party, 50 others were also sent to the temporary jail for flouting corona norms. Team also sealed a cloth shop and imposed fine of Rs 5,000.