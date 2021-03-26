Madhya Pradesh: Good Hospital in Burhanpur sealed by the district administration, found sans doctors or technicians

Burhanpur: The Good Hospital located in the middle of Burhanpur was raided by Additional Collector Shailendra Singh Solanki along with the health department and was sealed by them when nothing good was found there.
The hospital had permission of 10 beds though no doctors and technicians were to be seen in the hospital. The hospital is being run by two brothers, Sugandhi brothers who are technicians. During the raid no doctors or technical staffs were found with proper degrees, still, more than 25 patients were admitted in the hospital. One Corona-positive patient was also found. No permanent doctor was there in the hospital, still, patients were there in the ICU ward and huge amounts were extracted from their kin for treatment.
Talking about the said action, additional collector Shailendra Singh Solanki and CHMO Dr Garg said that no qualified doctors and technical staff were found in the hospital, so the hospital has been sealed. Dr Garg accepted the fact that the hospital had the permission of 10 beds, but the hospital staff was unable to tell as to which MBBS doctor had the permission.
As per the rules of the health department, a hospital is allowed to operate only if it has a permanent building and trained and qualified doctors and staff, but how this hospital got permission by the health department is the burning question. The hospital was sealed and the admitted patients have been shifted to the government hospital and are undergoing treatment.
Jhulelal and Mumbai Bio Diesel Pump sealed
Action was taken on the diesel pumps being operated in Burhanpur by sub-divisional officer (revenue) KR Badole on the instructions of collector and district magistrate Praveen Singh.
According to the information, it was found that Jhulelal Bio Diesel Pump and Mumbai Bio Diesel Pump that are located ahead of Transport Nagar were being operated without permission. Both the pumps were sealed after inspection. The officials and staff of the concerned departments were present on the occasion.
