Madhya Pradesh: Girl’s Body Recovered From Railway Station

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a girl who had left for Katra from Bhopal was found at Aslavada Railway Station near Ujjain. A single ticket showing journey from Bhopal to Katra has also been found from the girl. Probably the teenager died after falling from the train. Her body has been handed over to the relatives.

The body of 17-year-old Aarushi Kapoor, a resident of Jamalpura, Bhopal was found at Aslavda railway station near Ujjain at 1.30 am (Sunday midnight). The teenager was travelling from Chennai to Jaipur. She boarded the train which left Ujjain at 9.30 pm. At around 11 am on Monday, Aslavada station master informed the GRP. When the GRP team reached there, the girl was already dead.

GRP head constable Narayan Solanki said that a single ticket has been received from the girl in which Bhopal to Katra is written. Probably she boarded the wrong train and must have been sitting near the gate of the train due to which she fell on the track and died. The girl’s body has injury marks on hands, legs and head. After getting the post-mortem done, the body has been handed over to the family. However, the police are trying to find out the cause of death from other angles as well.