Madhya Pradesh: General secretary of BJP mandal booked for intimidating journalist

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The Kotwali police have registered a case against the general secretary of BJP mandal of Sehore for intimidating a journalist, the police said on Wednesday.

Official sources said that allegedly, the Kotwali police did not pay heed to the journalist’s complaint and did not register an FIR. When the journalists gathered and approached the Superintendent of police (SP) of Sehore, the cops looked into the matter.

Enraged journalists said that the alleged accused, identified as Ashish Pachauri is also a contractor. The complainant had gone to visit Pachauri’s site on Monday and had clicked a few photos, on noticing which, Pachauri became furious and intimidated the journalist.

When the journalist approached the Kotwali police, he allegedly did not receive cooperation from the cops there. Later, he and the other fellow journalists gathered and approached the Sehore SP Mayank Awasthi to bring the matter to his cognizance. SP Awasthi then directed the Kotwali police station in-charge to look into the matter, after which an FIR was lodged against Pachauri.

The incident has sparked rage among the journalists of the town, who have demanded Pachauri’s arrest, official sources said.