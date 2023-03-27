Madhya Pradesh: Budget worth Rs 318 crore+ passed by Sehore municipal council

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): General budget worth more than Rs 318 crores was passed in the Sehore municipal council on Monday. The provision of the amount went down well with all members of the municipal council, as well as the Congress councillors. However, the Congress leaders were not present in the budget meeting.

As discussed in the budget meeting, the highest amount has been allotted to the Amrit Yojana Mission, which shall consume Rs 69 crores. As compared to previous year, Rs 75 crores more have been allotted to the Sehore municipal council this year. In the meeting, president of Sehore municipal council, Ajay Pal Rajput, Chief municipal officer (CMO) Yogendra Patel, vice-president Vipin Sasta, executive engineer Ramesh Verma and other members of the council as well as the general public were also present.

Constructions works are slated to take place in Sehore too, which includes beautification of parks, revamping of ghats (river banks), laying damar on roads, construction of the auditorium hall, construction of new bus stands, building new gyms and swimming pools and construction of new shops and shopping complexes, which will utilise Rs 25 crore in total.