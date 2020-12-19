Madhya Pradesh: General promotion to nursing students in state, final year students won’t benefit

Indore: Given the Covid-19 situation in the state, which affected studies and academic calendar of all the colleges and universities, Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University, Jabalpur, has decided to give general promotion to nursing students in 2019-20 academic session except final year students.
Citing the orders of Indian Nursing Council, MPMSU has released an order to all the nursing colleges in the state to inform about the decision taken during the meeting of executive council held on December 15, 2020.
“All nursing students expect the final year students will be promoted to next class on the basis of practical and internal assessments. University will provide links to students through colleges to fill their forms for availing the same,” the university mentioned. Government Nursing College principal Angoori Singh said orders of general promotion to the students have been received. “We will initiate process as per directions of the university,” he added. She said college will send a list of students to university who are eligible for the promotion.
Shri Aurobindo Institute of Paramedical Sciences principal Dr Anand Misra said the decision will benefit many students of nursing whose studies were affected due to Covid-19 and lockdown. “We will inform students and will initiate as per university orders,” he added.
