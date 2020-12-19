Madhya Pradesh: General promotion to nursing students in state, final year students won’t benefit

Indore: Given the Covid-19 situation in the state, which affected studies and academic calendar of all the colleges and universities, Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University, Jabalpur, has decided to give general promotion to nursing students in 2019-20 academic session except final year students.

Citing the orders of Indian Nursing Council, MPMSU has released an order to all the nursing colleges in the state to inform about the decision taken during the meeting of executive council held on December 15, 2020.