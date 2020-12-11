Madhya Pradesh: Gear up for cyclothon in Indore on December 13 as part of Fitness Ka Dose, Aadha Ghanta Roz move

INDORE: The cyclothon organised under the Fit India campaign will be held on December 13, 2020. This is perhaps the first such offline event held, inviting people for group cycling after coronavirus outbreak. As per the release, cyclothon that has been organized to promotr healthy lifestyle and fitness will start from Nehru Stadium at 7.30 am on Sunday.
The event will be held across India in each district and citizens can participate by registering on Fit India website. They will have to cycle daily to the distance of their choice, share their images and videos on social media tagging @FitIndiaOff and using the hashtag - #FitIndiaCyclothon and #NewIndiaFitIndia.
The inaugural edition of Fit India Cyclothon was launched by union sports minister in January this year in Panaji, Goa. This event was organised with the aim to get people involved in outdoor activities and to start a cycling culture. It saw the participation of over 35 lakh cyclists from across the country.
Indore District Sports and Youth Welfare Officer Joseph Baxla said cyclothon will cover distance of 4 kilometres. Starting from Nehru Stadium, cyclists will head to GPO Square, then Shivaji Square and Geeta Bhawan Square. From Geeta Bhawan Square, the route goes from Dhakkanwala Kua to Madhumilan Square, MY Hospital. Then back from Shivaji Square, the cyclothon will conclude at State Bank branch in front of Nehru Stadium. The motto of campaign is, Fitness Ka Dose, Aadha Ghanta Roz.
Apparently, World Health Organisation has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s, Fitness Ka Dose, Aadha Ghanta Roz programme, which calls upon all Indians to devote at least half-an-hour to their fitness for better living. “WHO applauds India’s initiative on promoting physical activity through its campaign, Fitness Ka Dose, Aadha Ghanta Roz,” World Health Organisation tweeted.
