Madhya Pradesh: Gear up for cyclothon in Indore on December 13 as part of Fitness Ka Dose, Aadha Ghanta Roz move

INDORE: The cyclothon organised under the Fit India campaign will be held on December 13, 2020. This is perhaps the first such offline event held, inviting people for group cycling after coronavirus outbreak. As per the release, cyclothon that has been organized to promotr healthy lifestyle and fitness will start from Nehru Stadium at 7.30 am on Sunday.

The event will be held across India in each district and citizens can participate by registering on Fit India website. They will have to cycle daily to the distance of their choice, share their images and videos on social media tagging @FitIndiaOff and using the hashtag - #FitIndiaCyclothon and #NewIndiaFitIndia.

The inaugural edition of Fit India Cyclothon was launched by union sports minister in January this year in Panaji, Goa. This event was organised with the aim to get people involved in outdoor activities and to start a cycling culture. It saw the participation of over 35 lakh cyclists from across the country.