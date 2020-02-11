Ride with the Champion: Cyclothon 2020

Ratna Nidhi in association with IMC Chambers aims to create awareness for the empowerment of people with disabilities by organizing a Cyclothon event.

Cyclothon 2020 is an initiative to spread awareness about orthopedic disability through a unique activity. Stefan Voorman, an inspiration for many physically disabled individuals, would be cycling from Kolhapur (Maharashtra) to Mumbai covering a distance of about 650 kms over a span of a week. This amazing event is starting on 12th February and ending on 19th February 2020.

The event would be flagged off from Kolhapur at 7 am on 12th February on Monday. On the last/seventh day (19th February) of the event, a small ceremony will be held at Mumbai where the chief guest would felicitate Stefan for his valiant endeavor and give credits to all stakeholders.

The participants

Ratna Nidhi and IMC Chambers have reached out to other enthusiastic cyclists association in Maharashtra and para-cyclists to join Stefan in his journey – either partially or in entirety. We have received active participation from the Rotary Community, Indian Merchant Chambers, Collectors of Kolhapur, Satara, Nashik, Pune, Government Medical Colleges, schools and corporates.

Safety measures

A caravan, a car, a doctor and a physiotherapist shall accompany Stefan & cycling team throughout the one-week activity for the purpose of any medical emergencies that arise during the course of the journey.

Meet our Lead Cyclist: Stefan Voormans

Born on 7th November 1970 in Nettetal, Germany, Stefan met with an accident on 10th December 1987, with a scooter. He became paralyzed because of the accident. Till date, Stefan has spent over three years in hospitals undergoing 64 surgical operations.

Since 2002, he started handcycling and took part in many races around the world – most of them in marathon distances of 42 kms. He won the German Championship in Paratriathlon in 2010, stood 7th at the New York Marathon in 2006 and came 4th twice at Beirut Marathon in 2009 and 2010. Since 2005, he has also been the Executive Director of Somedi Nettetal e.V., a German NGO.