Madhya Pradesh: Gambling Den At BJP Leader’s House, 3 Held In Khandwa | Representative Image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Jawar Police busted a gambling den in residence of a couple where husband is a BJP leader and wife a Janpad member. Three persons, including the BJP leader, were arrested on Friday. On receiving a tip-off, police raided at the house.

Family members tried to stop the raid with janpad panchayat member’s mother-in-law even threatening the police officer, "I will get your uniform removed."

A video purportedly capturing the altercation has gone viral on social media platforms, although its authenticity remains unconfirmed.

Despite the confrontation, police apprehended three individuals, including the BJP leader, while another suspect is at large. A case was registered against four accused under the Gambling and Betting Act. A man hunt was underway to nab the fourth accused. person.

Madhya Pradesh: Govt Hospital Surgeon Suspended For Seeking Money From Patient |

Madhya Pradesh: Govt Hospital Surgeon Suspended For Seeking Money From Patient

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A surgeon posted in a government hospital in Guna district was suspended for allegedly demanding money from a patient for treatment, an official said on Friday. The divisional commissioner took action against the surgeon, identified as Dr Rahul Shrivastava, on Thursday based on a report filed by the collector.

"A complaint was submitted by the patient to collector Guna Amanbir Singh recently, following which the latter directed the tehsildar to probe the allegation," the official said.

In his investigation, the tehsildar prima facie found that the doctor had sought money from the patient. Based on his findings, the collector sent the report to the divisional commissioner, who then suspended the doctor, he added. During the suspension, the doctor will remain attached to the collector office, the official added.