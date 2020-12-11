Madhya Pradesh: Furniture showroom constructed on government land worth Rs 10 crore razed in Barwani

Barwani: District administration razed off a furniture showroom that was constructed on government land, which costs approximately Rs 10 crore. It is located on the road laid along Dussehra Maidan.

The government land that was freed of encroachments on Thursday was part of special drive launched by district administration. According to district collector Shivraj Singh Verma, the remaining part of showroom and workshop built behind the showroom will be demolished too.

Sub divisional magistrate Ghanshyam Dhangar said furniture showroom built on the government land besides road along Dussehra Maidan was removed with the help of two JCB machines. Shabir Hussain and Mehendi Hussain had constructed furniture showroom and workshop there against the norms. The district administration has launched drive to remove encroachments from government and nazul lands.