Madhya Pradesh: Four crushed to death after truck topples on them in Sardarpur

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Four people, including two children and one woman, were crushed to death after a truck toppled on them while they were riding their motorcycle. An incident was reported between Gundirela and Machiliya Ghad on Indore– Ahmedabad National Highway on Monday at around 7:15 pm.

The deceased were identified as Rakesh, son of Khemu Damore, his wife Sangeeta Damore and two of their children. They died on the spot after a loaded truck toppled on them. The truck driver was also injured in an accident and was rushed to Sardarpur Community Health Centre along with all four bodies.

During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that Rakesh, who was a native of Jhabua district was heading to his place from Pithampur, while the truck loaded with steel coils was on its way to Ahmedabad from Uttar Pradesh.

While negotiating a U-turn, it tumbled on Rakesh, riding the bike and attempting to overtake the truck. After getting information, Dhar SP Manoj Kumar Singh and the rescue team rushed to the spot with a crane. They cleared the highway with the help of the crane and took out all the bodies and sent for post-mortem.

Case filed against driver

Rajgarh police station in-charge Kamal Singh Panwar informed that the police team engaged in investigation and booked driver Pratap Singh, a resident of Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh. Although the driver was also injured in the accident, the police will arrest the driver after his treatment at the hospital. After PM, the bodies have been handed over to the relatives.

Construction on highway going on

The total length of the highway is 375 kilometres, of which 220 kilometres is in Gujarat, while 155 kilometres is in Madhya Pradesh. Out of 155 kilometres, construction has been done in 139 kilometres and construction on the remaining 16-kilometre patch is going on between Dhulet and Dattigaon. Machhaliya Ghat falls under this patch and more than 80 per cent work has been completed.

The cost of constructing the 16-kilometre stretch is Rs 210 crore and daily five thousand vehicles pass through the highway. In the five-kilometre area of the Ghat section, 14 turns are there on a two-lane road. This section is infamous for robbery and loot incidents with the drivers. Due to the turns in the Ghat area, there was always a possibility of accidents, but now after the completion of the highway, accidents will be less. Here a divider of 2-5 metres has been made in the middle of the road of 8-5 and 8-5 metres.