Madhya Pradesh: Former MLA Dawar gets rousing welcome in Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar

Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): The newly appointed state president of State Forest Development Corporation, former MLA, Madhav Singh Dawar was given a rousing welcome on reaching Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar on Thursday. The workers carried out a massive procession and danced on the beats of the dhol and showed excitement.

This was Dawar’s maiden visit to the town since he assumed charge as state president of State Forest Development Corporation.

While addressing the meeting, Dawar expressed gratitude to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the BJP state president for the appointment and for fulfilling a promise. All promises made during the elections by MLA and CM are inching towards accomplishments. We, along with veteran leaders will continue to make every possible effort towards the development of the region and the state and promises to work for the welfare of its people and thanked people for such a grand welcome upon arrival.

During which, BJP district president Mukul Porwal, Bhabhra municipal vice president Narayan Bhupendra Dawar, Badgaon sarpanch Mahindra Khutaja and members of Yuva Morcha backward cell besides party workers, officer-bearers and local residents were present. Ajay Jaiswal conducted the programme while Barjar mandal president Himsingh Bariya proposed a vote of thanks.

