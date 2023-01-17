Madhya Pradesh: Glaring deficiencies at newly inaugurated Primary Health Centre in Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar

Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): Major anomalies have come to the fore in the functioning of the newly inaugurated Primary Health Centre (PHC) located at Ambua village of Alirajpur district. Despite several complaints, the situation remains the same.

As per Chief Medical and Health Officer, the construction agency and the contractor who built the PHC have been appraised of the shortcomings in the building but to no avail. Following the demand of local residents, the PHC has started to serve the patients, despite prevailing irregularities.

The health centre which was built at a cost of Rs 1.31 crore was inaugurated on November 12, 2022 in the presence of state minister of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, MLA Sulochana Rawat, district panchayat president Anita Chauhan and other dignitaries.

During the event, gram panchayat sarpanch Ramesh Rawat along with BJP youth morcha district president Vikas Maheshwari urged Dattigaon for the establishment of BMO’s office in Ambua village for smooth functioning of the hospital. On which, the minister instructed the district medical officer for the same.

Later, the Collector also instructed BMO to follow instructions.

On the other hand, sarpanch Rawat has said that the issue will be raised with the chief minister, health minister and the concerned minister. He even threatened to gherao the collector’s office along with local residents if the demand for BMO office in Ambua village is not met.

