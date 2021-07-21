Madhya Pradesh: For the first time in the state, drive for vaccinating pregnant women on July 21

Indore: As the government has already allowed vaccination for pregnant women, the health department will launch a special drive for vaccinating pregnant women in the city on Friday.

The department has started preparations for vaccinating pregnant women and also trained the staff for the same along with giving them instructions to take follow-up with the help of health activists.

“Based on the recommendations from National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI), government has approved vaccination of pregnant women against COVID-19 with the condition that the pregnant women may be informed about the risks of exposure to COVID-19 infection along with the risks and benefits associated with the COVID-19 vaccines available in the country. Based on the information provided, a pregnant woman will have the choice to take the vaccination,” Immunization Officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

He added that the drive will be launched only at the specific health facilities where women can get immediate medical assistance if needed.

“Drive for vaccinating women will be launched in hospitals like Government PC Sethi Hospital and hospitals associated with the medical college. Vaccination for pregnant women against COVID-19 will be done with the routine immunization i.e. on Friday and Tuesday when they get immunized against other diseases,” the immunization officer said.

Health department has been targeting vaccinating about 90,000 pregnant women in a year as the same number of women gets routine vaccinations.

‘ASHA to follow up for 10 days’

‘ASHA workers will take a follow-up of each pregnant woman for 10 days after the vaccination. Counselling of pregnant women by health workers will be done to take the vaccination and it will be according to their discretion. Beneficiaries will have to wait for half an hour at the health centre after getting the jab and ASHA workers will follow up for 10 days on their health.’ -Dr Tarun Gupta, immunisation officer

Thursday’s target 75,000 people

§ The health department has planned to vaccinate more than 75,000 people with the first and second doses of vaccine on Thursday as they have procured a stock of vaccine doses from the state government

§ The department will run vaccination drives at 130 centres across the city and 50 centres in the rural areas. People can take the first and second doses of Covishield and only the second dose of Covaxin on the basis of online slot booking