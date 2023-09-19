Madhya Pradesh: Flood Victims Take To The Streets, Demand Food And Drinking Water

FP Photo

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Flood-affected people in Mandleshwar took to the streets on Monday to voice their frustration. Protests and roadblocks occurred in various parts of the city, including Ward No 1, Maheshwar Road and Kasravad Road. The victims demanded food and drinking water, which had been unavailable to them for the past 36 hours.

Victims said they are facing dire circumstances as they struggle to receive the help they so desperately need in the aftermath of the devastating floods caused by the overflowing Narmada River. The situation has taken a dire turn as political parties appear to be exploiting the disaster for their gains, leaving flood victims in despair.

Despite the administration's efforts to provide temporary shelter to those affected, there has been a glaring lack of basic facilities. Residents took it upon themselves to assist the victims, managing to provide aid to some but leaving many without essential support.

Lokesh Kevat and Manoj Kumrawat, representing the victims of Ward No 1, lamented that even though arrangements had been made for shelter in government school buildings, there was a lack of drinking water and the promised food never reached them. Additionally, they highlighted the unclean conditions around their homes, with no efforts from the local administration to clean up the debris left by the floods.

Similar demands were reiterated by residents of Nawalpura and Sonia Nagar during their protests. Naib tehsildar Pradeep Singlu and police station in-charge Indresh Tripathi assured the protesters that their basic needs would be addressed promptly.

The situation has been exacerbated by the involvement of major political parties, who seem to prioritise political gains over the welfare of flood victims. Some individuals even allegedly intercepted food packets meant for victims, intensifying the victims' anger and prompting the protests and blockades witnessed on Monday.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)