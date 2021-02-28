Madhya Pradesh: Five-years on, foundation stone tablets of 24 development work gathering dust in Badnawar

Earlier, in 2016, soon after the announcement of chief minister’s visit to the Koteshwar Mahadev, all the departments had prepared the inscriptions of the foundation stones and inaugurations by making a list of works at their own level. According to the list, the chief minister had laid the foundation stone and performed Bhumi Pujan together with the inscription placed at the venue of the program. Some of the departments in the said inscription have got it installed at the workplace after some time.

The RES department kept about 24 inscriptions foundation tablets, including foundation stone and inauguration stones at the office. Now even after five years, many works were completed during this period, but the inscriptions did not move from their place.

When contacted RES sub-divisional officer (SDO) Rajesh Parmar, he said that many of the works which were declared and performed Bhoomi Pujan of by the chief minister are still remaining. As soon as work gets completed, foundation stone tablets will be installed.

As per the information received from the sources, the amount of many schemes announced was not approved yet, only the inscriptions of the foundation stones and inaugurations were made. Now this is also the subject of investigation.