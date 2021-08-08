Madhya Pradesh: FIR against 10 in Barwani for fishing despite a ban

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Barwani police registered an FIR against 10 persons for fishing at the water bodies even after the district administration's ban on fishing here.

Notably, Barwani district collector Shivraj Singh Verma had imposed a ban on fishing at any water bodies between June 16 and August 15. District administration also issued a notification in June. Despite the ban, an FIR has been lodged against 10 people of Uttar Pradesh who were found fishing, under section (5) of the Madhya Pradesh Fisheries (Amendment) Act, 1981.

According to the information received from assistant director fisheries department Sapna Mandloi said that on Saturday, a fishermen committee member was informed over telephone that some people from Uttar Pradesh are doing fishing in Narmada river at Pichori, Bijasan, Rajghat areas.

Following this, six boats, 14 wooden paddles, 45 nets and other equipment of total worth Rs 15 lakhs have been seized from different spots and case has been registered against 10 at Barwani police station.