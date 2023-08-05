Madhya Pradesh: Final Electoral Rolls For 2023 To Be Updated On Oct 4: Verma

FPJ

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): District Election Officer Shivraj Singh Verma organised a press conference on Friday in connection with annual exercise to revise the electoral roll from August 2 to 31.

Deputy district election officer JS Baghel and communication representatives attended the meet. DEO Verma said that as per initial publication of voter list, there are 1,541 polling stations and 14 lakh voters in the district, including 7,11,615 male and 6,94,376 women.

The final electoral rolls for 2023 would be updated on October 4. The revision was the first since the government amended the election laws to allow four qualifying dates every year – January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1.

Those who turn 18 after January 1 were also asked to submit their registration forms so they may be included on the rolls as and when they qualify.

These new electors would be included during quarterly updation. He further elaborated various forms relating to registration in electoral roll (to be used by the eligible person) such as form 16, form 7 - application form for objection for proposed inclusion/ deletion of name in existing electoral roll.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Grand Samrasta Yagya To Be Held On August 5 In Khargone

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)