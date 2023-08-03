 Madhya Pradesh: Grand Samrasta Yagya To Be Held On August 5 In Khargone
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 03, 2023, 11:25 PM IST
article-image
FPJ

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): To mark birthday of farmer leader and former minister (state) Balkrishna Patidar, a grand samrasta yagya (a major special religious event) would be organised at Temla road on August 5.

Besides, chanting of holy mantras (religious verses), priests would conduct offering to fire in 11 Kundiya Yagya. A large number of devotees, party workers are expected to participate in the Mantra Jaap (prayers chanting). It will be followed by mass feast, gathering and felicitation of party workers. Former district panchayat member Santosh Patidar said that devotees would pray for development, peace, progress and landslide victory in six assemblies of state.

Fruits and eatables would be distributed among patients in hospital. Workers would also distribute food among underprivileged children at Asthagram on Julvania Road before plantation of sapling in the campus.

article-image
