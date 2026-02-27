Madhya Pradesh February 27, 2026 Weather Update: Intense Heat, Cloudy Mornings Take Turns; Brace For Western Disturbance From March 2 | ANANDSHIVRE

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The weather in Madhya Pradesh keeps fluctuating with intense heat and cloudy skies taking turns.

Friday morning sky saw a cloud cover with pleasant winds blowing, whereas the daytime temperature crossed 35°C in several cities on Thursday.

However, some districts are still experiencing mild cold conditions.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10:30 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

The Meteorological Department has predicted that a new western disturbance may become active over the western Himalayan region from March 2.

Its impact could be seen in parts of Madhya Pradesh, especially in some northern districts where light rain is possible. Until then, the weather is expected to remain clear across the state.

Meanwhile, three cyclonic circulations are active over western India, but they are not affecting the state.

According to the weather department, strong jet stream winds are blowing at a speed of around 176 km per hour at a height of 12.6 km above sea level over northeast India.

Western Disturbances affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

This system is mainly affecting northern regions, keeping temperatures below 30°C there.

However, in divisions like Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain and Jabalpur, temperatures are ranging between 30°C and 34°C.

On Thursday, Khandwa and Khargone recorded the highest temperature at 35.2°C. Bhopal recorded 32°C, Indore 33.1°C, Gwalior 32.6°C, Ujjain 33°C and Jabalpur 31.9°C. More than 30 districts in the state recorded temperatures above 30°C.

Temperature records

This February, the weather changed four times in the state. At the beginning of the month, there were two rounds of rain, hail and strong winds, which caused significant damage to crops. The government conducted surveys to assess the losses.

The third spell of rain affected the state from February 18 to 21. The fourth spell of rain and hail occurred on February 23 and 24.

Night temperatures are also rising in many parts of the state. On Wednesday night, the lowest temperature was recorded in Karaondi (Katni) at 8.8°C and in Kalyanpur (Shahdol) at 9.4°C. Pachmarhi recorded 9.8°C. Most other cities recorded minimum temperatures above 10°C.

Bhopal recorded 15°C, Indore 14.6°C, Gwalior 14.5°C, Ujjain 14.5°C and Jabalpur 14.6°C. Dhar recorded the highest night temperature at 17.7°C. Ratlam, Narsinghpur, Sagar, Tikamgarh and Narmadapuram recorded minimum temperatures above 16°C.