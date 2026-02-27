Indore News: A Sharp Stamina Gap In City Schools, Only 27% Girls In State Meet Basic Aerobic Standards

Indore News: A Sharp Stamina Gap In Indore Schools, Only 27% Girls In State Meet Basic Aerobic Standards |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Only 27% of girls in Madhya Pradesh meet basic aerobic capacity standards, compared with 41% of boys — a gap of 14 percentage points, the largest disparity in school fitness.

In Indore, the data signals a growing public health concern: Girls can be lean and flexible, but many lack the stamina to sustain running, continuous play, or sports activity.

Experts attribute the gap to a mix of urban lifestyle pressures, social norms, and school routines. “In Indore, many girls have limited access to playgrounds or open spaces, and safety concerns restrict outdoor play,” said Deepraj Gurjar. “Short PE classes or occasional coaching sessions cannot compensate for daily, sustained movement. Aerobic capacity develops only when children are consistently active over time.”

Psychologists also point to cultural and household factors. “Academic pressure, household responsibilities, and parental caution mean girls often spend less time in prolonged physical activity,” said Dr Vini Jhariya. “Even when schools offer sports, girls participate less in continuous running games or team endurance activities, which directly affects cardiovascular fitness.”

Public vs private schools reveal another layer of disparity. Across Madhya Pradesh, public school children have higher aerobic capacity (40%) compared with 33% in private schools, despite often having fewer facilities. Many schools, especially private ones, prioritise short PE sessions over structured aerobic programs. “Walking or incidental activity — which public school children often get through longer commutes, outdoor chores, or open play — builds stamina naturally,” said Dr Arun Agrawal. “Girls in private schools often miss this, spending more time in classrooms and on screens, which limits sustained aerobic activity.”

Structured physical education remains the most effective intervention. Students attending regular, progressive PE sessions show measurable gains in aerobic capacity, highlighting that intentional, consistent exercise — running drills, team sports, or circuit activities — is the only way to close the gender gap. “Sporadic play or short PE periods are not enough,” said Dr Ranjani Harish.

The implications are urgent for Indore and across Madhya Pradesh: girls’ lack of endurance affects long-term cardiovascular health, confidence in physical activity, and participation in sports, even in urban centres with better infrastructure. Without immediate action from schools and families to embed structured aerobic routines, the 14-point gender gap in stamina risks widening, shaping a generation with strong flexibility but weak cardiovascular fitness.