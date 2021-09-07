e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 11:21 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Farmers wait for Agricultural Marketing Awards continues

Under the awards, more than Rs 1 lakh was given to farmers in Nagda Mandi. The said scheme was continued even after the change of state government.
FP News Service
Representative Photo

Representative Photo

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): In order to encourage farmers to sell their produce in Agricultural Produce Market, agricultural marketing awards scheme was launched in 2002 by Mahendra Singh Kalukheda. The draw of the scheme was held on Republic Day and Independence Day.

Under the awards, more than Rs 1 lakh was given to farmers in Nagda Mandi. The said scheme was continued even after the change of state government. But for the last two years, farmers are waiting for the awards. This has given rise of resentment among farmers against Mandi administration.

According to the information, at present four awards need to be opened simultaneously. Ten farmers used to get awards in a season, so presently 40 farmers who have sold their produce in Krishi Mandi are deprived of the awards. When Free Press contacted Mandi administrator and SDM Ashutosh Goswami, he assured to probe into the reason as to why the draw was not held.

