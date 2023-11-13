Madhya Pradesh: Farmers Purchase Transformers To Save Rabi Crop, Cops Seize Them

Representative Image

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Police seized 12 power transformers from farmers in Kalsiya village of Alot assembly segment. According to information, following power department’s failure to provide transformers, the farmers had pooled in money to buy them to save their Rabi crop.

Police swung into action after receiving a complaint. Tehsildar Sonam Bhagat along with police team seized five transformers kept in a pickup vehicle from outside of sarpanch’s house.

Another seven transformers were seized from near school building. Sarpanch Shyam Singh Parihar said that farmers purchased transformers with their own money and also had requisite bills. Tehsildar Sonam, however, said that the incident would be investigated at district-level if farmers were able to produce bills for these transformers.

Meanwhile, former MP Prem Chand Guddu, who is also contesting as an independent candidate from the Alot assembly, reached the police station and criticise the attitude of officers.

He asserted that injustice was being done to farmers as these transformers were useful for them.

Power company’s

While power company’s divisional engineer Mahendra Mahida said that transformers were seized as they were purchased without permission. An investigation was underway.